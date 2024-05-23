2024-05-23 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

PM Al-Sudani urges Iraqi private sector to utilize local raw materials

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani called on the Iraqi private industrial sector to invest in the country's available raw materials.

This appeal was made during the launch of the execution phase of the Al-Diyar flat glass production project in Najaf Industrial City

The project is the first to be implemented under sovereign guarantees approved in the budget, facilitated through cooperation between the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) and the German Export Bank.

It represents a significant form of cooperation between Iraq and Germany, which was established during the Prime Minister's visit to Berlin.

Al-Sudani noted that “this plant is being constructed by an investor who provided all necessary services. The industrial city is preparing to host industrialists by offering land and services, a model the government aspires to replicate in all governorates.”

He highlighted that the new project, the first of its kind for glass production, will have a capacity of “800 tons per day, meeting 25% of the local market demand.” The plant will utilize silica available in Iraq. He stressed the availability of “many other untapped raw materials” and emphasized the “importance of adhering to the project timeline and plan.”

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's support for the private sector, offering guarantees for priority projects, especially in housing and construction, which have a high demand for building materials. He noted the country's “need for three times the current number of factories to meet demand.”

Al-Sudani urged serious private sector players to seize this significant opportunity, “given the government's ongoing efforts to remove obstacles and bureaucracy.”

He emphasized that “this approach would create real job opportunities and foster the establishment of larger industries in this and other industrial cities.”