Iraq applauds Norway, Spain, and Ireland for recognizing independent State of Palestine

2024-05-23 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the decision made by Norway, Spain, and Ireland to recognize the independent state of Palestine. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the decision is an important step towards restoring Palestinian rights. Additionally, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry called on all countries to […]

