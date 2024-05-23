Iraq to build 800-ton per day plate glass factory in Najaf

2024-05-23 17:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, laid the foundation stone for a plate glass factory on Thursday with a production capacity of 800 tons per day in the central Iraqi governorate of Najaf. The factory is one of several projects Al-Sudani launched in Najaf at a total cost of 555.808 billion […]

