IMIS Refuse to Merge, Alarming Baghdad

2019/08/31 | 04:15
At checkpoints leading into

the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the flags of Brigade 30, Shabak affiliated

with IMIS, still fly nearly two months after the Baghdad government ordered all

militias to leave.Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s decree gave

Iran-backed militias, which have wielded increasing power in Iraq, a month to

fully integrate with the armed forces, leave checkpoints and sever ties with

political groups.Brigade 30’s refusal to abandon its positions on the eastern

edge of Mosul — instead it cut off roads and whipped up angry protests —

underlines Baghdad’s struggle to assert its authority and raises the risk of

further instability in a region marked by US-Iranian rivalry.Washington warned this year it would take action against

Iran-backed militias if Baghdad failed to control them, and imposed sanctions

on groups and their leaders, including Brigade 30’s Commander Waad Qaddo. It

blamed paramilitaries affiliated with IMIS for attacks on bases hosting US

forces in May.Tension ramped up in the past month when alleged Israeli

airstrikes hit weapons depots and bases of IMIS in western and central Iraq.

Israel has hinted it was involved but has not explicitly said so. The Israeli

military declined to comment.Rivalry between Iraq’s two biggest allies, Tehran and

Washington, has put the region on edge this year. Oil tankers in the Gulf have

been attacked and Israel has bombed Iranian allies in Syria.If Iraq cannot rein in its militias, which have more than

100,000 members, there could be further violence, Iraqi officials and analysts

say.In parts of Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, flags of

some factions still fly at checkpoints and paramilitaries man roadblocks in

neighboring Anbar province.The armed groups dominate local security in some towns and

cities across the country, especially territory formerly occupied by ISIS.

Their allies, meanwhile, occupy parliamentary seats, exercising new political

strength that has deepened their influence on the government.“Abdul Mahdi failed... to make a small group leave its

positions near Mosul. It raises the question, what could he do against more

powerful Iran-backed groups?” said Baghdad-based security analyst Jasim

al-Bahadli.In an interview with local journalists broadcast on Aug. 9,

Abdul Mahdi said the integration was complicated and would take more time.In Baghdad, IMIS factions influence is growing through new

senior military appointments, security sources and analysts say. A commander

from one IMIS group was appointed inspector-general of the defense ministry

this month.The retirement in May of the military’s Mosul commander – a

US ally since the fight against ISIS – has made it easier to resist government

efforts to bring paramilitaries in line, sources with knowledge of the

appointments said.Abdul Mahdi set a July 31 deadline for IMIS factions to

integrate with the armed forces, including handing over roadblocks.IMIS chief Falih al-Fayyadh said last month most factions

were already complying. Analysts say Brigade 30, like other groups that took

territory in northern Iraq as they fought ISIS, is reluctant to give up power.The faction, controlled by Iraq’s Shiite Shabak minority, is

one of a number of paramilitary groups in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province

believed to control parts of the local economy. The IMIS have denied its

members are involved in trade.“Brigade 30 have gained quite a bit of leverage in Mosul...

they feel like they made some good gains during the fight and are now being

told to give up major checkpoints,” said Renad Mansour, a research fellow at

Chatham House.Commander Waad Qaddo’s office declined to comment. Washington

placed him on a sanctions list in July over alleged human rights abuses and

corruption.In response to Abdul Mahdi’s decree, Qaddo’s group bulldozed

dirt barriers onto a highway leading into Iraq’s second-largest city in early

August. Supporters blocked roads and burned tires as the army stood by.Demonstrating the group’s political heft, IMIS top leadership

negotiated joint checkpoint control between Brigade 30, the army and local

officials.

