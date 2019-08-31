IMIS Refuse to Merge, Alarming Baghdad

2019/08/31 | 04:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
At checkpoints leading into
the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the flags of Brigade 30, Shabak affiliated
with IMIS, still fly nearly two months after the Baghdad government ordered all
militias to leave.Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s decree gave
Iran-backed militias, which have wielded increasing power in Iraq, a month to
fully integrate with the armed forces, leave checkpoints and sever ties with
political groups.Brigade 30’s refusal to abandon its positions on the eastern
edge of Mosul — instead it cut off roads and whipped up angry protests —
underlines Baghdad’s struggle to assert its authority and raises the risk of
further instability in a region marked by US-Iranian rivalry.Washington warned this year it would take action against
Iran-backed militias if Baghdad failed to control them, and imposed sanctions
on groups and their leaders, including Brigade 30’s Commander Waad Qaddo. It
blamed paramilitaries affiliated with IMIS for attacks on bases hosting US
forces in May.Tension ramped up in the past month when alleged Israeli
airstrikes hit weapons depots and bases of IMIS in western and central Iraq.
Israel has hinted it was involved but has not explicitly said so. The Israeli
military declined to comment.Rivalry between Iraq’s two biggest allies, Tehran and
Washington, has put the region on edge this year. Oil tankers in the Gulf have
been attacked and Israel has bombed Iranian allies in Syria.If Iraq cannot rein in its militias, which have more than
100,000 members, there could be further violence, Iraqi officials and analysts
say.In parts of Salahuddin province, north of Baghdad, flags of
some factions still fly at checkpoints and paramilitaries man roadblocks in
neighboring Anbar province.The armed groups dominate local security in some towns and
cities across the country, especially territory formerly occupied by ISIS.
Their allies, meanwhile, occupy parliamentary seats, exercising new political
strength that has deepened their influence on the government.“Abdul Mahdi failed... to make a small group leave its
positions near Mosul. It raises the question, what could he do against more
powerful Iran-backed groups?” said Baghdad-based security analyst Jasim
al-Bahadli.In an interview with local journalists broadcast on Aug. 9,
Abdul Mahdi said the integration was complicated and would take more time.In Baghdad, IMIS factions influence is growing through new
senior military appointments, security sources and analysts say. A commander
from one IMIS group was appointed inspector-general of the defense ministry
this month.The retirement in May of the military’s Mosul commander – a
US ally since the fight against ISIS – has made it easier to resist government
efforts to bring paramilitaries in line, sources with knowledge of the
appointments said.Abdul Mahdi set a July 31 deadline for IMIS factions to
integrate with the armed forces, including handing over roadblocks.IMIS chief Falih al-Fayyadh said last month most factions
were already complying. Analysts say Brigade 30, like other groups that took
territory in northern Iraq as they fought ISIS, is reluctant to give up power.The faction, controlled by Iraq’s Shiite Shabak minority, is
one of a number of paramilitary groups in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province
believed to control parts of the local economy. The IMIS have denied its
members are involved in trade.“Brigade 30 have gained quite a bit of leverage in Mosul...
they feel like they made some good gains during the fight and are now being
told to give up major checkpoints,” said Renad Mansour, a research fellow at
Chatham House.Commander Waad Qaddo’s office declined to comment. Washington
placed him on a sanctions list in July over alleged human rights abuses and
corruption.In response to Abdul Mahdi’s decree, Qaddo’s group bulldozed
dirt barriers onto a highway leading into Iraq’s second-largest city in early
August. Supporters blocked roads and burned tires as the army stood by.Demonstrating the group’s political heft, IMIS top leadership
negotiated joint checkpoint control between Brigade 30, the army and local
officials.
