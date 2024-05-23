2024-05-23 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport confirmed on Wednesday that the International Finance Corporation (IFC) reached the final stages of Baghdad International Airport’s development plan. The information director at the Transport Ministry, Maytham Abdul-Safi, explained that the development plan for Baghdad International Airport is based on the anticipated number of travelers, noting that […]

The post Baghdad International Airport development plan reaches final stages appeared first on Iraqi News.