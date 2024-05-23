PM Barzani and Kuwaiti Ambassador discuss investment opportunities in Kurdistan

2024-05-23 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Iraq Tarek Abdullah Al-Faraj and his accompanying delegation on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, Barzani received Ambassador Al-Faraj along with the Consul General of Kuwait in the Kurdistan Region, Othman Al-Dawood.

The statement noted that during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on opportunities for boosting Kuwaiti investment in various sectors within the Kurdistan Region.

"The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and Kuwait, highlighting their shared history of combating oppression and dictatorship." The statement said.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Faraj expressed Kuwait's “respect for the role of the Kurdistan Region,” reaffirming his country's desire to enhance bilateral relations.