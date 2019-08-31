عربي | كوردى


Brad Pitt says space epic 'Ad Astra' his 'most challenging film'

2019/08/31 | 04:50
Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists and

confronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood star

says his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-saving

mission in the space epic “Ad Astra.”The 55-year-old actor takes audiences to the far reaches of the

solar system in his role as Roy McBride after a new threat causing disastrous

power surges threatens Earth.McBride sets off to find his

pioneering astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, who went missing more

than a decade earlier while on a mission to Neptune.Set in the near future when

mankind has set up living stations and research centres on the moon and Mars,

the film follows McBride as he makes his way into the vast abyss through

spectacular landscapes and empty space.The trip soon becomes a

journey of self-discovery.“This has been the most

challenging film I have ever worked on,” Pitt, also a producer of the movie,

told a news conference at the Venice Film Festival, where “Ad Astra” premiered

on Thursday.“The story ... is so delicate

and any clip of a frame too early or music cue or voiceover could easily tip

the thing over or be too much or be too obvious. It was a constant effort just

to try to maintain this balance and try to keep this story unfolding in a very

subtle and delicate way.”In an interview with Reuters,

Pitt called the film “a very intimate ... journey of the soul,” which at the

same time mulls the possibility of extraterrestrial life.“I like to believe there is (life) somewhere. To what degree,

more advanced than us, less? Who knows ... Would we find that in our lifetime,

don’t know. Not too concerned,” he said of his own beliefs.McBride narrates his history

and relationship with his father throughout the odyssey, where he faces

challenges as well as enemies in an inhospitable and lonely environment.“We decided to try and tell

the smallest possible story in the biggest possible tapestry ... The tiny

becomes the universal,” director James Gray said.“Ad Astra” is one of 21

movies competing for the top Golden Lion prize at the festival, which runs

until Sept. 7.DiscomfortVenice is no stranger to

screening space movies, having previously premiered the Oscar-winning

“Gravity,” starring Pitt’s frequent co-star and friend George Clooney, as well

as “First Man,” about the 1969 moon landing.Asked if he had exchanged any

space movie tips with Clooney, Pitt referenced the process of hanging from

wires during such shoots, saying: “George and I exchanged some discomfort

stories.”“Ad Astra,” which also stars

Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland, is considered one of the must-sees

during the festival, an important launch pad for the awards season.Asked whether the role could

perhaps win him his first best actor Oscar, Pitt said: “Man, I just want to get

this film out ... it’s a challenging film, it’s subtle.“It’s operating on many

cylinders, it has something to say about who we are, a soul if you believe in

that, what’s our purpose, why do we hang on, keep doing. So I am really curious

to see how it lands.”Critics praised the film’s stunning cinematography but some

lamented the long voiceovers and plotline.“Despite a dip in pace

towards the end, it’s also a fantastically well-staged adventure,” Empire said,

calling the movie “beautiful.”Screen Daily said Pitt’s

performance was “full of pained melancholy” while Variety said the story was

“held together by Pitt’s stalwart presence.”“Ad Astra” hits movie

theatres worldwide next month.



