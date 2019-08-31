Home › Baghdad Post › Brad Pitt says space epic 'Ad Astra' his 'most challenging film'

Brad Pitt says space epic 'Ad Astra' his 'most challenging film'

2019/08/31 | 04:50



Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists and



confronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood star



says his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-saving



mission in the space epic “Ad Astra.”The 55-year-old actor takes audiences to the far reaches of the



solar system in his role as Roy McBride after a new threat causing disastrous



power surges threatens Earth.McBride sets off to find his



pioneering astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, who went missing more



than a decade earlier while on a mission to Neptune.Set in the near future when



mankind has set up living stations and research centres on the moon and Mars,



the film follows McBride as he makes his way into the vast abyss through



spectacular landscapes and empty space.The trip soon becomes a



journey of self-discovery.“This has been the most



challenging film I have ever worked on,” Pitt, also a producer of the movie,



told a news conference at the Venice Film Festival, where “Ad Astra” premiered



on Thursday.“The story ... is so delicate



and any clip of a frame too early or music cue or voiceover could easily tip



the thing over or be too much or be too obvious. It was a constant effort just



to try to maintain this balance and try to keep this story unfolding in a very



subtle and delicate way.”In an interview with Reuters,



Pitt called the film “a very intimate ... journey of the soul,” which at the



same time mulls the possibility of extraterrestrial life.“I like to believe there is (life) somewhere. To what degree,



more advanced than us, less? Who knows ... Would we find that in our lifetime,



don’t know. Not too concerned,” he said of his own beliefs.McBride narrates his history



and relationship with his father throughout the odyssey, where he faces



challenges as well as enemies in an inhospitable and lonely environment.“We decided to try and tell



the smallest possible story in the biggest possible tapestry ... The tiny



becomes the universal,” director James Gray said.“Ad Astra” is one of 21



movies competing for the top Golden Lion prize at the festival, which runs



until Sept. 7.DiscomfortVenice is no stranger to



screening space movies, having previously premiered the Oscar-winning



“Gravity,” starring Pitt’s frequent co-star and friend George Clooney, as well



as “First Man,” about the 1969 moon landing.Asked if he had exchanged any



space movie tips with Clooney, Pitt referenced the process of hanging from



wires during such shoots, saying: “George and I exchanged some discomfort



stories.”“Ad Astra,” which also stars



Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland, is considered one of the must-sees



during the festival, an important launch pad for the awards season.Asked whether the role could



perhaps win him his first best actor Oscar, Pitt said: “Man, I just want to get



this film out ... it’s a challenging film, it’s subtle.“It’s operating on many



cylinders, it has something to say about who we are, a soul if you believe in



that, what’s our purpose, why do we hang on, keep doing. So I am really curious



to see how it lands.”Critics praised the film’s stunning cinematography but some



lamented the long voiceovers and plotline.“Despite a dip in pace



towards the end, it’s also a fantastically well-staged adventure,” Empire said,



calling the movie “beautiful.”Screen Daily said Pitt’s



performance was “full of pained melancholy” while Variety said the story was



“held together by Pitt’s stalwart presence.”“Ad Astra” hits movie



theatres worldwide next month.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists andconfronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood starsays his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-savingmission in the space epic “Ad Astra.”The 55-year-old actor takes audiences to the far reaches of thesolar system in his role as Roy McBride after a new threat causing disastrouspower surges threatens Earth.McBride sets off to find hispioneering astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, who went missing morethan a decade earlier while on a mission to Neptune.Set in the near future whenmankind has set up living stations and research centres on the moon and Mars,the film follows McBride as he makes his way into the vast abyss throughspectacular landscapes and empty space.The trip soon becomes ajourney of self-discovery.“This has been the mostchallenging film I have ever worked on,” Pitt, also a producer of the movie,told a news conference at the Venice Film Festival, where “Ad Astra” premieredon Thursday.“The story ... is so delicateand any clip of a frame too early or music cue or voiceover could easily tipthe thing over or be too much or be too obvious. It was a constant effort justto try to maintain this balance and try to keep this story unfolding in a verysubtle and delicate way.”In an interview with Reuters,Pitt called the film “a very intimate ... journey of the soul,” which at thesame time mulls the possibility of extraterrestrial life.“I like to believe there is (life) somewhere. To what degree,more advanced than us, less? Who knows ... Would we find that in our lifetime,don’t know. Not too concerned,” he said of his own beliefs.McBride narrates his historyand relationship with his father throughout the odyssey, where he faceschallenges as well as enemies in an inhospitable and lonely environment.“We decided to try and tellthe smallest possible story in the biggest possible tapestry ... The tinybecomes the universal,” director James Gray said.“Ad Astra” is one of 21movies competing for the top Golden Lion prize at the festival, which runsuntil Sept. 7.DiscomfortVenice is no stranger toscreening space movies, having previously premiered the Oscar-winning“Gravity,” starring Pitt’s frequent co-star and friend George Clooney, as wellas “First Man,” about the 1969 moon landing.Asked if he had exchanged anyspace movie tips with Clooney, Pitt referenced the process of hanging fromwires during such shoots, saying: “George and I exchanged some discomfortstories.”“Ad Astra,” which also starsLiv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland, is considered one of the must-seesduring the festival, an important launch pad for the awards season.Asked whether the role couldperhaps win him his first best actor Oscar, Pitt said: “Man, I just want to getthis film out ... it’s a challenging film, it’s subtle.“It’s operating on manycylinders, it has something to say about who we are, a soul if you believe inthat, what’s our purpose, why do we hang on, keep doing. So I am really curiousto see how it lands.”Critics praised the film’s stunning cinematography but somelamented the long voiceovers and plotline.“Despite a dip in pacetowards the end, it’s also a fantastically well-staged adventure,” Empire said,calling the movie “beautiful.”Screen Daily said Pitt’sperformance was “full of pained melancholy” while Variety said the story was“held together by Pitt’s stalwart presence.”“Ad Astra” hits movietheatres worldwide next month.