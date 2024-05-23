Iraq News Now

Nearly 1,000 displaced Iraqis return to original areas of residence

2024-05-23 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Migration and Displacement, Evan Jabro, announced on Thursday that nearly a thousand internally displaced people returned from a refugee camp in Sulaymaniyah to their original areas of residence in Salah Al-Din and Nineveh governorates. Jabro said in a statement that 935 displaced Iraqis in a refugee camp in […]

