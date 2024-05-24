2024-05-24 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Ali Al-Moayyed [Ali Hussein al-Moayad], Chairman of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC), has announced that KPMG has started auditing the revenues of mobile phone companies operating in Iraq from 2017 to 2022. According to a press release from the CMC, this initiative aims to enhance transparency, combat tax evasion in […]

The post KPMG Begins Audit of Iraqi Mobile Phone Operators first appeared on Iraq Business News.