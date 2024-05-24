2024-05-24 03:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Contention over Shiite holiday highlights sectarian, intra-Shiite contests in Iraq In Iraq, a proposal to make Eid Al-Ghadir -- a pivotal annual event for Shiite Muslims -- an official holiday is fueling both […]

The post Contention over Shiite Holiday in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.