Japan PM: Aiming to do everything possible to ease Middle East tension

2019/08/31 | 05:25
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to do

everything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk with

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly

session that starts in September.“Peace and stability in the

Middle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a news

conference at the end of a three-day international conference on African

development.“I would like to work

tenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the Middle

East.”



