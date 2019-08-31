Home › Baghdad Post › Japan PM: Aiming to do everything possible to ease Middle East tension

Japan PM: Aiming to do everything possible to ease Middle East tension

2019/08/31 | 05:25



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to do



everything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk with



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly



session that starts in September.“Peace and stability in the



Middle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a news



conference at the end of a three-day international conference on African



development.“I would like to work



tenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the Middle



East.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to doeverything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk withIranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assemblysession that starts in September.“Peace and stability in theMiddle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a newsconference at the end of a three-day international conference on Africandevelopment.“I would like to worktenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the MiddleEast.”