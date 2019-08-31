Japan PM: Aiming to do everything possible to ease Middle East tension

2019/08/31 | 05:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to do
everything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk with
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly
session that starts in September.“Peace and stability in the
Middle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a news
conference at the end of a three-day international conference on African
development.“I would like to work
tenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the Middle
East.”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to do
everything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk with
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly
session that starts in September.“Peace and stability in the
Middle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a news
conference at the end of a three-day international conference on African
development.“I would like to work
tenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the Middle
East.”