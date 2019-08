Japan PM: Aiming to do everything possible to ease Middle East tension

2019/08/31 | 05:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he plans to doeverything he can to ease tension in the Middle East and wants to talk withIranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assemblysession that starts in September.“Peace and stability in theMiddle East directly links to Japan’s national interest,” Abe told a newsconference at the end of a three-day international conference on Africandevelopment.“I would like to worktenaciously, and play the best possible role to ease tensions in the MiddleEast.”