Devin Nunes: Comey's media defenders sound like 'Baghdad Bob' after IG report

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former FBI Director James Comey's defenders sound like the infamous Iraqi official who denied Baghdad was threatened by U.S. troops during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif."What it reminds me of -- back in the day, during the Iraq War, right before Saddam Hussein was taken out, there was a guy who was his press guy named Baghdad Bob," Nunes said of former Iraqi Information Minister Mohammad Saeed Al-Sahaf."This is like Baghdad Bob -- all these guys are like 'there's nothing to see here, everything's going to be OK,'" Nunes claimed Friday on "The Story."GERALDO RIVERA: JAMES COMEY 'ATTEMPTED A COUP' AGAINST TRUMP IN TRUE 'SWAMP' FASHIONPrior to Nunes appearing, host Trace Gallagher played clips of Comey's defenders, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper."Jim did what he thought was the right thing to do for the country. One man's leaker is another man's whistleblower," the Obama administration official said on CNN.OBAMA-ERA OFFICIALS CLAPPER, BRENNAN DEFEND COMEY IN WAKE OF IG REPORTIn response, Nunes said that had former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice made similar statements about a Bush administration official, she would have been criticized publicly."On what planet do you have the former director of national intelligence out there saying, 'One man's leaker is another man's whistleblower'?" he asked. "What the hell is he talking about? These people have lost their minds. If that had been Condoleezza Rice or some Republican from that day, George W. Bush, they would be excoriating them."CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPIn 2003, on the same day American tanks rolled into Baghdad, Al-Sahaf held a news conference on the roof of the Palestine Hotel and said the American invaders had tried to penetrate the city but were slaughtered."Be assured Baghdad is safe, secure and great," claimed Al-Sahaf. "There is no presence of the American columns in the city of Baghdad, none at all."