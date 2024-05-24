Iraq Extends Oil Supply Agreement with Jordan

2024-05-24 15:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that Iraq has approved a three-month extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for supplying oil to Jordan, under the same contractual terms and price. The Director of Jordan's Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, Engineer Iman Awad, stated that Jordan has completed all […]

