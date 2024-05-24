2024-05-24 15:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Capturiant, which describes itself as "the world's first energy-derived carbon credit and environmental asset authenticator, registry, and regulated exchange", has announced its first Middle Eastern franchise in Iraq, in partnership with Sharp Mind Global Ventures Inc., a Canada-based company with a branch in Iraq. According to a press release from Capturiant: This […]

The post First Carbon Exchange Franchise in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.