Iraq, UK Launch Academic Bridge Program

2024-05-24 15:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research has launched the Academic Bridge Program between Iraq and the United Kingdom. Dr. Naim Al-Aboudi presented an official copy to the British Council during the Iraq-UK Higher Education Dialogue in London. In his speech, Dr. Al-Aboudi highlighted the broad and diverse collaboration opportunities between […]

