Kurdistan, UAE Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional stability

2024-05-24 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

The two leaders discussed the relationships between the UAE, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of "developing relations in the fields of economy, trade, and energy cooperation" and explored opportunities for UAE investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in infrastructure and development projects.

Regarding the situation in the Middle East, the leaders agreed on the importance of "joint and comprehensive cooperation among countries to maintain peace and stability and prevent further escalation of conflicts."

The statement also noted that Barzani and Sheikh Mohammed discussed Erbil and Baghdad's relations with neighboring countries and the region, climate change and its consequences, and other significant issues.