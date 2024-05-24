PM's advisor explains rise in gold in Iraq

2024-05-24 21:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On

Friday, Mudhhir Muhammad Saleh, Advisor to the Prime Minister, outlined the

reasons behind the increase in local and foreign gold prices in Iraq.

He highlighted a

direct correlation with the official and central market exchange rates of the

dollar.

Saleh noted,

"Despite the gradual decline of the dollar in the secondary market

compared to the official exchange rate, gold prices in the local market are

rising steadily." He explained that gold imports are funded at the fixed

official exchange rate of 1,320 IQD per dollar through the Central Bank's

platform.

Saleh attributed the

rise to geopolitical tensions, particularly the "war in Ukraine, which has

led some central banks to hedge with gold, driving unprecedented global demand

and consequently increasing its prices." He emphasized that external factors

primarily drive the local gold price hikes.

International

financial institutions predict further gold price increases in the coming

months, despite the current strength of the US dollar and high yields on US

government bonds.

These factors

typically exert downward pressure on gold prices. However, the robust global

demand for gold as a haven amid geopolitical uncertainties and central banks'

increasing gold reserves contribute to these bullish forecasts for the

remainder of 2024.

Saleh cautioned that

adopting a global gold reserve system based on market prices could

significantly increase gold demand as global trade and economies grow. However,

if countries continue to hedge their reserve currencies with gold at

fluctuating market prices, it may create a high exchange rate system that could

hinder their trade competitiveness.

He concluded,

"Unless these groups establish a stable, moderate, and competitive

official gold price, their trade competitiveness in the international market

will undoubtedly be threatened." He warned that gold could be a

double-edged sword in creating a standalone monetary system, necessitating

caution in commercial gold policies.