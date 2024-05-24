PM's advisor explains rise in gold in Iraq
Shafaq News / On
Friday, Mudhhir Muhammad Saleh, Advisor to the Prime Minister, outlined the
reasons behind the increase in local and foreign gold prices in Iraq.
He highlighted a
direct correlation with the official and central market exchange rates of the
dollar.
Saleh noted,
"Despite the gradual decline of the dollar in the secondary market
compared to the official exchange rate, gold prices in the local market are
rising steadily." He explained that gold imports are funded at the fixed
official exchange rate of 1,320 IQD per dollar through the Central Bank's
platform.
Saleh attributed the
rise to geopolitical tensions, particularly the "war in Ukraine, which has
led some central banks to hedge with gold, driving unprecedented global demand
and consequently increasing its prices." He emphasized that external factors
primarily drive the local gold price hikes.
International
financial institutions predict further gold price increases in the coming
months, despite the current strength of the US dollar and high yields on US
government bonds.
These factors
typically exert downward pressure on gold prices. However, the robust global
demand for gold as a haven amid geopolitical uncertainties and central banks'
increasing gold reserves contribute to these bullish forecasts for the
remainder of 2024.
Saleh cautioned that
adopting a global gold reserve system based on market prices could
significantly increase gold demand as global trade and economies grow. However,
if countries continue to hedge their reserve currencies with gold at
fluctuating market prices, it may create a high exchange rate system that could
hinder their trade competitiveness.
He concluded,
"Unless these groups establish a stable, moderate, and competitive
official gold price, their trade competitiveness in the international market
will undoubtedly be threatened." He warned that gold could be a
double-edged sword in creating a standalone monetary system, necessitating
caution in commercial gold policies.