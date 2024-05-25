Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani meets Qatari Foreign Ministry delegation

2024-05-25 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Saturday received a delegation from the Qatari Foreign Ministry, including Secretary-General Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Qatari Ambassador to Iraq Sultan bin Mubarak Al-Khater, and Qatari Consul General in Erbil Hussein bin Ali Al-Fadala.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting involved an exchange of views on the political situation in the region and the threats and obstacles to regional stability. Barzani emphasized that "the best way to resolve problems and complexities is through dialogue and avoiding war and destruction."

The meeting touched on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar in the fields of tourism, economy, and development, according to the statement.