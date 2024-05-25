IDC Launches Largest Drilling Rig in Iraq

2024-05-25 16:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has launched its largest drilling rig, IDC 57, at the Majnoon oil field. General Manager Khaled Hamza Abbas said the with 3,000-horsepower rig is modern, advanced and capable of drilling wells up to 8,500 meters deep. The technical and engineering teams have started drilling the Yamama appraisal […]

