Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Saudi Arabia "opens up to Iraq's Shiite Shrines"

Saudi Arabia "opens up to Iraq's Shiite Shrines"

Saudi Arabia opens up to Iraqs Shiite Shrines
Saudi Arabia "opens up to Iraq's Shiite Shrines"
2024-05-25 16:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Inside story: Saudi Arabia opens up to Iraq's Shiite shrines Indicating a changing approach to Iraq, Saudi Ambassador to Baghdad Abdulaziz Al-Shammari has paid a highly publicized visit to a major Shiite shrine […]

The post Saudi Arabia "opens up to Iraq's Shiite Shrines" first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links