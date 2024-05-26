From Baghdad to Buckingham: Iraqi doctor awarded MBE by British royalty

2024-05-26 08:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi palliative doctor and former speed-skater, Muhayman Nouri Jamil, was honored with the title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William earlier this week. Jamil, the grandson of the esteemed Baghdadi merchant and politician Abdul Qadir Pasha Al-Khudairi, graciously accepted the MBE medal in profound acknowledgment […]

