2024-05-26 15:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States increased last week. The EIA mentioned that the average US imports of crude oil during the past week from eight major countries reached approximately 5.24 million barrels per day, a decline of 406,000 barrels per […]

The post Iraq exports 239,000 barrels of oil to US in one week appeared first on Iraqi News.