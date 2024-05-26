CBI debunks fake Zaha Hadid dinar banknote

2024-05-26 16:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Sunday denied social media reports on a new 100,000 dinar note featuring late Iraqi Architect Zaha Hadid.

The CBI, in an official statement, said that the allegedly new banknote which went viral on social media is "fake". It also urged the citizens to "be cautious" and avoid using the counterfeit if encountered.

The bank reiterated no plans for new currency introductions and warned of "legal action against those spreading forgery."

Images of the fictitious note, depicting Hadid alongside Iraqi symbols, sparked speculations online. Hadid, a revered Iraqi-British architect, passed away in 2016.