Iraq to end UNAMI mission due to improved stability

2024-05-26 17:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, cited the country’s political and security stability as the justification for his government’s proposal to the UN Security Council to terminate the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting on Sunday with the Special Representative of the US […]

