President Barzani discusses investments with senior Qatari diplomat

2024-05-26 18:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of Iraq's Kurdistan met with the Secretary-General of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and investment opportunities in the Region.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering cooperation between Qatar and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in the fields of trade, energy, tourism, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

The Qatari delegation, according to a readout by the Region's presidency, expressed confidence in the potential of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing its keen interest in expanding economic and commercial partnerships.

The delegation also expressed readiness to invest in various sectors, particularly infrastructure projects.

President Barzani welcomed the opening of the Qatari Consulate General in Erbil and commended Qatar's support and assistance for both Baghdad and Erbil, acknowledging "the numerous existing partnerships between the two sides."

President Barzani and his guests exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual concern, according to the statement.