The Netherlands assumes leadership of NATO Mission in Iraq

2024-05-26 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – At a ceremony held in Baghdad on Friday, Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs of the Netherlands assumed his responsibilities as the new commander of NATO Mission Iraq (NMI). Schreurs is succeeding Lieutenant General Jose Antonio Aguero Martinez, the current commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI), who has held the position since […]

