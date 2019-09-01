Home › Iraq News › Taiwan mother, son to return from Iraq after suspect arrested

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Taipei, Aug. 31 (CNA) A Taiwanese woman is scheduled to return from Iraq Saturday with her baby son after her Iraqi husband was arrested there on suspicion of having murdered her parents in Taipei last April, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said that day.Kan Yen-min (甘炎民), director of the CIB's International Criminal Affairs Division, said the suspect, named Ali Hammad Jumaah, was tracked down and arrested at Erbil International Airport July 17.With the assistance of the Australian Federal Police, Kan said the bureau managed to get in contact with authorities in the Iraqi Kurdistan region to seek their help in locating the wife's one-year- old son, who was later found in the care of Jumaah's relatives in Mosul, northern Iraq.Arrangements were then made for CIB officials to accompany the mother, identified by her last name Hsiao (蕭) to pick up her son there Aug. 27, he said.The case broke when the bodies of Jumaah's parents-in-law were found dead at their home in Taipei's Shilin District May 1.In a statement given by Jumaah's wife to police that same day, she said she and her son returned from Japan, where the family lived, in March this year because her husband had become physically abusive.When Jumaah came to Taiwan in mid-April, his wife said she wanted a divorce, and the two argued over custody and child visitation rights, investigators said.The Iraqi national then visited his parents-in-law on his own on the evening of April 29, and subsequently left the country with his son at around 8 a.m. the following day, while his wife was staying with her brother, according to police.The man fled the country with the boy and later sent a Line message to his wife telling her that he had reached Iraq.The Taiwanese authorities have since sought help from Japan to ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice for Ali Hammad Jumaah.A Red Notice serves as an international wanted persons notice to locate and provisionally arrest an individual, according to Interpol's website.On Saturday, the CIB said it is now working closely with the Iraqi authorities with the hope of extraditing Jumaah to Taiwan.According to the bureau, police in a Kurdish-controlled region of northern Iraq were planning to send him to Baghdad to stand trial. (By Liu Chien-pang, Hsiao Po-wen and Ko Lin)Enditem/J