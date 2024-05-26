Iraq News Now

Gunmen throw handmade bomb at KFC restaurant in Baghdad

2024-05-26 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi security forces announced on Sunday the arrest of two gunmen for targeting a KFC branch in Baghdad using a handmade bomb. The incident took place on Saturday night when two suspects on a motorcycle attacked a KFC restaurant on Palestine Street in Baghdad, according to a statement released by Baghdad […]

