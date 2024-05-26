2024-05-26 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani directs a project to open the 5th Divison Area for citizens. Justice Camp, formerly known as the 5th Division Prison, was the center of operations for Iraqi Intelligence during Saddam Hussein’s regime. This prison in Al-Kadhimiya, north Baghdad, held countless dissidents. After the 2003 invasion, the Iraqi government […]

The post Reshaping Al-Kadhimiya: the 5th Division Area redevelopment initiative appeared first on Iraqi News.