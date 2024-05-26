KDP calls for constitution-based solutions and publicly approved elections

2024-05-26 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, announced its support on Sunday for the steps taken by the Presidency and the Government of the Kurdistan Region to implement constitutional provisions and to ensure that the Region does not become a base for threatening the interests and security of neighboring countries.

In a statement issued by the KDP's political bureau, the party held an extensive meeting on Sunday under the supervision of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani. "The meeting included the participation of vice presidents, political bureau members, reserve members, and branch officials."

The statement noted that "the meeting focused on several current and important issues, with appropriate decisions taken accordingly."

The statement asserted that the party was "in favor of holding elections before the end of the fifth term of the Kurdistan Parliament to avoid any other measures. Unfortunately, this legal and ordinary effort was obstructed. We have expressed our stance on administrative and financial issues, the non-implementation of the constitution, the disregard for the rights of components, and certain improper procedures regarding the elections. We will declare our position in the interest of the Kurdish people, and the elections will be acceptable to the people."

The statement also indicated that the KDP demanded the implementation of the constitution and agreements to solve problems and to continue efforts towards resolving issues. "We support the efforts of the Presidency and the Government of the Kurdistan Region to implement constitutional provisions and agreements, and to resolve the budget issue of the Region and the salaries of the steadfast employees of Kurdistan."

Last February, Iraq's Supreme Court ruled that a specific item regarding the minority quota in the KRG's provincial election statute was "unconstitutional." This article, which is part of a statute passed in 1992 and updated in 2013, mandates 11 quota seats for ethnic and religious minorities in the Kurdish parliament out of 111.

The court ruled that the Kurdish Parliament has only 100 seats.

The decision sparked indignation among minority representatives, prompting a boycott of the next elections by various parties, primarily the KDP.

Leader Barzani described the Federal Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the component quotas in the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections as a "blow to partnership and coexistence."

During this commotion, the Supreme Judicial Council declared that it would accept a request to temporarily halt technical and financial preparations for the Kurdistan Region's approaching elections.

Notably, there are roughly 3.7 million eligible voters in the Kurdistan Parliament elections.