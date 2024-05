CBI denies issuing banknotes featuring architect Zaha Hadid

2024-05-27 00:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) denied on Sunday issuing a new 100,000 Iraqi dinar bill featuring Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. The CBI said in a statement that a photo of a new 100,000 Iraqi dinar banknote that went viral on the internet is a fake photo showing renowned Iraqi architect Zaha […]

