2024-05-27 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The "Free Kurdish Women's Organization" issued a statement on Monday, calling for immediate action to combat "honor crimes" and violence against women in the Kurdistan region.

The organization highlighted that "the killing of women under the pretext of honor has become a significant threat to society, as these crimes are often justified, and perpetrators go unpunished."

The organization emphasized the importance of prosecuting offenders and imposing strict penalties on anyone who commits violence against women. "The killing of young women cannot be justified in any way," the statement read, adding that such acts reflect a lack of morality and intelligence, and perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice.

The statement stressed the urgent need for awareness and a shift in the misconceptions held by some individuals in society regarding women's roles and rights.

The Free Kurdish Women's Organization urged that laws protecting women's rights should be mandatory and stringent, ensuring that all perpetrators of violence and violations of women's rights are seriously punished.

This came in response to the murder of a young girl in al-Sulaymania’s Penjwen district, by her father.