Gold prices fluctuate throughout Iraq

2024-05-27 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices rose in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 488,000 IQD, with a buying price of 484,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 458,000 IQD, while the buying price was 454,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD.

Meanwhile in Erbil, the selling prices for gold recorded were: 550,000 IQD per mithqal for 24-carat gold, 500,000 IQD for 22-carat gold, 480,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 410,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.