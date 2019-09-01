عربي | كوردى


US missile strike on 'al-Qaeda leaders' in Idlib

2019/09/01 | 04:45
The US says it has carried out an attack on leaders of a group

it calls al-Qaeda in Syria, in the country's rebel-held Idlib province.US Central Command said the operation had targeted those

"responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and

innocent civilians".No details were given but other reports say some 40 people died

in a missile strike on a jihadist training camp.It was hit just after Syrian government forces began a truce in

Idlib.Initial

reports indicated that calm had settled on the front lines after the

Russian-backed unilateral ceasefire, which started at 06:00 (03:00 GMT).



