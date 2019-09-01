US missile strike on 'al-Qaeda leaders' in Idlib

2019/09/01 | 04:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The US says it has carried out an attack on leaders of a group
it calls al-Qaeda in Syria, in the country's rebel-held Idlib province.US Central Command said the operation had targeted those
"responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and
innocent civilians".No details were given but other reports say some 40 people died
in a missile strike on a jihadist training camp.It was hit just after Syrian government forces began a truce in
Idlib.Initial
reports indicated that calm had settled on the front lines after the
Russian-backed unilateral ceasefire, which started at 06:00 (03:00 GMT).
The US says it has carried out an attack on leaders of a group
it calls al-Qaeda in Syria, in the country's rebel-held Idlib province.US Central Command said the operation had targeted those
"responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and
innocent civilians".No details were given but other reports say some 40 people died
in a missile strike on a jihadist training camp.It was hit just after Syrian government forces began a truce in
Idlib.Initial
reports indicated that calm had settled on the front lines after the
Russian-backed unilateral ceasefire, which started at 06:00 (03:00 GMT).