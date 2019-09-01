Home › Baghdad Post › US missile strike on 'al-Qaeda leaders' in Idlib

2019/09/01 | 04:45



The US says it has carried out an attack on leaders of a group



it calls al-Qaeda in Syria, in the country's rebel-held Idlib province.US Central Command said the operation had targeted those



"responsible for attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and



innocent civilians".No details were given but other reports say some 40 people died



in a missile strike on a jihadist training camp.It was hit just after Syrian government forces began a truce in



Idlib.Initial



reports indicated that calm had settled on the front lines after the



Russian-backed unilateral ceasefire, which started at 06:00 (03:00 GMT).







