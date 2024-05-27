Iraq’s mobile market grows 112% led by Chinese brands

2024-05-27 13:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s mobile market has witnessed an extraordinary growth rate of 112%, driven primarily by a surge in demand for sub-$200 devices. This expansion is largely attributed to the increasing popularity of Chinese vendors who offer devices with color, material, and finish (CMF) at competitive prices, making advanced technology more accessible to a […]

