Polanski's Dreyfus affair film premieres at Venice amid controversy
2019/09/01 | 04:45
Roman Polanski’s new film “An Officer and a Spy”, a portrayal

of the notorious Dreyfus Affair in 19th-century France, premiered at the Venice

Film Festival on Friday to renewed controversy over the director, given his

conviction for a sex crime.Polanski has sought to compare his own situation with that of

Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery officer in the French army who in 1894 was

convicted of treason and shipped to the Devil’s Island penal colony off South

America’s Atlantic coast.Dreyfus’ conviction was

criticized as being motivated by anti-Semitism and the case deeply split

France. He was eventually exonerated.Polanski, who fled the United

States after pleading guilty in 1977 to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old

girl in Los Angeles, said in production notes he was “familiar with many of the

workings of the apparatus of persecution shown in the film, and that has

clearly inspired me.”The French-Polish director

did not attend the Venice festival, where the French-language film is one of 21

in competition for the Golden Lion prize. It was presented by cast members,

including Polanski’s wife Emmanuelle Seigner, and producers.Festival organizers have

faced criticism for including it in the program but have defended the move,

saying it is the film and not the man being judged.At the start of a news

conference, where Seigner, actors Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel were applauded

on arrival, producer Luca Barbareschi said only questions about the movie would

be answered.“This is not a moral

tribunal,” he said. “The past is in the past, we need to focus on the present.

The film must speak for itself, the jury must judge and the public, if they

want, can applaud.”Polanski fled the United

States in 1978 for fear a deal for leniency with prosecutors would be overruled

and he would get a lengthy prison term. Now aged 86, he lives in Europe.His history came under

renewed scrutiny as the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment

grew in the wake of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in

2017.Last year, he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture

Arts and Sciences.HISTORYIn “An Officer and a Spy”,

Oscar winner Dujardin plays Lieutenant Colonel Georges Picquart, who in 1896

found evidence the traitor was someone else and not Dreyfus. He reported this

to his superiors, who declined to take the matter further.“I approached this film with

hindsight, modesty and knowing that history is the star of the film,” Dujardin

said.In the production notes,

French writer Pascal Bruckner asks Polanski about his own “persecution,” which

he says began when his actress wife Sharon Tate was murdered in 1969 by

followers of cult leader Charles Manson.“Most of the people who

harass me do not know me and know nothing about the case,” Polanski says.“All this still haunts me

today. Anything and everything. It is like a snowball, each season adds another

layer. Absurd stories by women I have never seen before in my life who accuse

me of things which supposedly happened more than half a century ago.”At an early morning screening

of the film, based on the book by Robert Harris, audiences cheerfully applauded

once the credits rolled up.“The film itself is a solid

decent movie and it might be accepted that way,” Scott Roxborough, European

bureau chief for The Hollywood Reporter, said.“But I think because of all

the controversy surrounding Polanski, it’s going to be very difficult for

people to separate the two.”Critics were divided and many

disputed the parallels Polanski cited in his production notes.The Guardian described the

film as “a solid, well-crafted piece of professional carpentry” while IndieWire

called it a “dull procedural drama.”“It’s (a) meticulous production, made with robust confidence by

the 86-year-old director, and I wish I could say it was Polanski working at

peak form,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote.“But it’s a film that tells

you things more than it gets you to feel them.”



