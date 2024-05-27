Urban Development Projects Launched in Najaf

2024-05-27 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani has inaugurated the execution of urban development projects in the southwestern area of the Al-Haidari Shrine during his visit to Najaf on this week. The visit is part of his regular provincial tours to oversee services and prioritize infrastructure and economic development projects, emphasizing Najaf's unique significance. […]

