2024-05-27 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Kurdistan24. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's Ambassador to China announces major educational, trade initiatives Beijing plans to build 8,000 schools throughout Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as part of an oil-for-investment agreement. Click here to read the full article.

The post Major Chinese Initiatives in Iraq announced first appeared on Iraq Business News.