More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg

More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg

2019/09/01



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Forty years after actress Jean Seberg died, Kristin Stewartsays she wants to show the world that the star of the French New Wave should beknown for more than just her short haircut.The 29-year-old plays the actress in a political thrillerdetailing how the FBI targeted Seberg in the late 1960s because of her personaland political links to African American civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.Seberg began her career as ateenager, portraying Joan of Arc in Otto Preminger’s “Saint. Joan”. But it washer role in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” in 1960 that turned her in a FrenchNew Wave star.The film titled “Seberg”starts with her meeting Jamal, played by Anthony Mackie, on a plane. FBIagents, played by Jack O’Connell and Vince Vaughn, tap her home as they seek toexpose the affair and discredit the actress.The film, which premieres atthe Venice Film Festival on Friday in an out-of-competition screening, followsSeberg’s realization that she is being watched and the impact it has on hermental health and personal life.“This person’s story is sotragic for all the right reasons and we should definitely know her for morethan the short haircut and the movies,” Stewart told a news conference.Director Benedict Andrewssaid viewers get to know Seberg “through the gaze of the FBI” in the movie.“To see that private lifethen used by the FBI to destroy her for political purposes I found was a veryparticular and a very special story, but also one that was startlingly relevantin 2019,” he said.Seberg died on Aug. 30, 1979,aged 40.Asked about actors beingpolitical today, Stewart she had no qualms in voicing her opinions.“There’s this really sort ofpolarised climate that we’re living in right now, it’s not hard for me to wearmy politics,” she said.“It shows up in the work thatI do and the people I associate myself with and the conversations that I havewith individual journalists, day in and day out. I like that interaction. I’mso lucky to have it.”Stewart, who found globalfame as a teenager when she starred in the “Twilight” movies and will soon beseen in the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, also said she now felt more comfortableliving in the public eye.“There’s a difference, andfor a minute a couple years ago I definitely felt like ‘ugh, I have to likeprotect myself’, and I’m so completely unguarded now,” she said.“It’s a beautiful feeling.”