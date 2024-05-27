Iraq praises International Court of Justice’s decision to stop Israel’s attack on Rafah

2024-05-27 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq praised the decision of the International Court of Justice to stop the Israeli attack on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it applauds the decision of the International Court of Justice to impose additional measures on Israel and to immediately stop the […]

