Baghdad reviews World Bank’s support for the Development Road

2024-05-27 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Mohammed Tamim, and a delegation from the World Bank discussed on Sunday their support for the Development Road project. The Planning Ministry explained in a statement that the World Bank delegation was headed by the World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret, and […]

