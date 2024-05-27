Iraq News Now

Iraq cracks down on unqualified individuals in cosmetic industry
2024-05-27 - Source: CHANNEL8
The growth of Iraq's cosmetic industry since 2003 has been notable, with an increase in centers offering cosmetic and orthodontic services. However, alongside this growth, there has been a concerning trend of unqualified individuals, particularly dentists, entering the lucrative market. As a result, regulatory measures have been implemented by the Ministry of Health and Environment to address this issue.

