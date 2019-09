Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei seeks asylum in Germany

2019/09/01 | 05:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian Judoka and previous world champion Saeid Mollaei isin Germany, and has requested asylum for fear of returning to the IslamicRepublic, French site RMC Sport reported onFriday. Head of the International Judo Federation (IJF) MariusVizer told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun thatMollaei feared he and his family would be subjected to violence by the Iranianstate if he faced Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki, who went onto win the world championship on Wednesday in Tokyo. It is now suspected that to avoid this situation, Mollaei ended up losing onpurpose to Belgian Judoka Matthias Casse. The IJF is offering Mollaei protection, and Vizer expressed hishopes that the Iranian judoka will compete in the 2020Games as a refugee athlete. The Olympic Refugee team was established in 2015 and includedjudokas from the Congo – Popole Misenga and Yolande Bukasa Mabika – in the 2016games. In interviews given after he won the world title, Muki refusedto speak of Mollaei’s situation and praised him as an outstanding human beingand a top athlete.