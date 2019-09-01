Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei seeks asylum in Germany

2019/09/01 | 05:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Judoka and previous world champion Saeid Mollaei is
in Germany, and has requested asylum for fear of returning to the Islamic
Republic, French site RMC Sport reported on
Friday. Head of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius
Vizer told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that
Mollaei feared he and his family would be subjected to violence by the Iranian
state if he faced Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki, who went on
to win the world championship on Wednesday in Tokyo. It is now suspected that to avoid this situation, Mollaei ended up losing on
purpose to Belgian Judoka Matthias Casse. The IJF is offering Mollaei protection, and Vizer expressed his
hopes that the Iranian judoka will compete in the 2020
Games as a refugee athlete. The Olympic Refugee team was established in 2015 and included
judokas from the Congo – Popole Misenga and Yolande Bukasa Mabika – in the 2016
games. In interviews given after he won the world title, Muki refused
to speak of Mollaei’s situation and praised him as an outstanding human being
and a top athlete.
Iranian Judoka and previous world champion Saeid Mollaei is
in Germany, and has requested asylum for fear of returning to the Islamic
Republic, French site RMC Sport reported on
Friday. Head of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius
Vizer told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that
Mollaei feared he and his family would be subjected to violence by the Iranian
state if he faced Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki, who went on
to win the world championship on Wednesday in Tokyo. It is now suspected that to avoid this situation, Mollaei ended up losing on
purpose to Belgian Judoka Matthias Casse. The IJF is offering Mollaei protection, and Vizer expressed his
hopes that the Iranian judoka will compete in the 2020
Games as a refugee athlete. The Olympic Refugee team was established in 2015 and included
judokas from the Congo – Popole Misenga and Yolande Bukasa Mabika – in the 2016
games. In interviews given after he won the world title, Muki refused
to speak of Mollaei’s situation and praised him as an outstanding human being
and a top athlete.