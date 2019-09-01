عربي | كوردى


Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei seeks asylum in Germany

2019/09/01 | 05:20
Iranian Judoka and previous world champion Saeid Mollaei is

in Germany, and has requested asylum for fear of returning to the Islamic

Republic, French site RMC Sport reported on

Friday.  Head of the International Judo Federation  (IJF) Marius

Vizer told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that

Mollaei feared he and his family would be subjected to violence by the Iranian

state if he faced Israeli Judoka Sagi Muki, who went on

to win the world championship on Wednesday in Tokyo. It is now suspected that to avoid this situation, Mollaei ended up losing on

purpose to Belgian Judoka Matthias Casse.  The IJF is offering Mollaei protection, and Vizer expressed his

hopes that the Iranian judoka will compete in the 2020

Games as a refugee athlete. The Olympic Refugee team was established in 2015 and included

judokas from the Congo – Popole Misenga and Yolande Bukasa Mabika – in the 2016

games.  In interviews given after he won the world title, Muki refused

to speak of Mollaei’s situation and praised him as an outstanding human being

and a top athlete.  



