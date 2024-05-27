La Liga president arrives in Baghdad to open La Liga’s office in Iraq

2024-05-27 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – La Liga president Javier Tebas arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday to open the La Liga headquarters in Iraq. The President of the Iraq Football Association (IFA), Adnan Darjal, received Tebas and his accompanying delegation in Baghdad. Tebas will also attend the Baghdad derby match between Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Zawraa, […]

