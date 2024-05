2024-05-27 21:00:13 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Qatar opened on Sunday its Consulate General in Erbil, the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan, in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, and the Secretary-General of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Hammadi. The opening ceremony was attended by a large gathering of […]

The post Qatar opens consulate in Erbil appeared first on Iraqi News.