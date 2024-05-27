2024-05-27 23:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ministry of Finance of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) declared on Monday that it had sent the federal government in Baghdad approximately 85 billion dinars (approximately $65 million) in domestic income. The KRG’s Ministry of Finance mentioned in a statement that the amount coming from Iraqi Kurdistan’s domestic income for February […]

The post Iraqi Kurdistan starts sending non-oil revenues to Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.