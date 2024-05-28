3 American restaurants in Baghdad attacked in 24 hours

2024-05-28 09:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A security source said on Monday that a restaurant was attacked using an explosive device in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in an attack that is the third against American restaurants within 24 hours. The source told Shafaq News that a homemade bomb was placed near Lee’s and Chili House restaurants on Palestine […]

