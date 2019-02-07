Masrour Barzani calls on Syrian political factions to reach ‘common understanding,’ secure rights for Kurds

2019/02/07 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Tensions between the Syrian Kurdish factions have increased since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, during which the Democratic Union Party (PYD) established a self-administration and a military force known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG.) The YPG became the leading element in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US partner in fighting the Islamic State in Syria.
Reportedly, one element in the US program for leaving Syria is to promote pluralism in the areas now under SDF administration to help ensure political stability. So far, the PYD has dominated to the exclusion of other parties.
Masoud Barzani, former President of the Kurdistan Region and current leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), previously mediated between the PYD-led ruling council of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) and the Kurdish National Council (known as the KNC or ENKS.)
Three agreements were concluded. The first, the Hawler (Erbil) I Agreement, was reached in Erbil in June 2012. The second accord, the Hawler II Agreement, was concluded eighteen months later, in December 2013, also in Erbil. A third understanding, known as the Duhok Agreement, was signed in Duhok in October 2014.
However, none of the agreements proved enduring, because of political disagreements between the two blocs. Possibly, the US departure from Syria will now create an added impetus to reconciliation among the Kurdish parties there.
Editing by Laurie Mylroie
Reportedly, one element in the US program for leaving Syria is to promote pluralism in the areas now under SDF administration to help ensure political stability. So far, the PYD has dominated to the exclusion of other parties.
Masoud Barzani, former President of the Kurdistan Region and current leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), previously mediated between the PYD-led ruling council of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) and the Kurdish National Council (known as the KNC or ENKS.)
Three agreements were concluded. The first, the Hawler (Erbil) I Agreement, was reached in Erbil in June 2012. The second accord, the Hawler II Agreement, was concluded eighteen months later, in December 2013, also in Erbil. A third understanding, known as the Duhok Agreement, was signed in Duhok in October 2014.
However, none of the agreements proved enduring, because of political disagreements between the two blocs. Possibly, the US departure from Syria will now create an added impetus to reconciliation among the Kurdish parties there.
Editing by Laurie Mylroie