Muqtada al-Sadr calls for expulsion of US Ambassador over Israeli attacks on Gaza

2024-05-28 15:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Shiite National Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr has accused the United States of supporting the Israeli attacks on Rafah and has demanded the expulsion of the US ambassador to Iraq. In a statement posted on his website, Sadr condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating, “Israel has expelled the people of Gaza from their homes with the backing of the United States.” Sadr has been vocal about his calls for the expulsion of the US ambassador and the severance of diplomatic ties with the United States due to their support for Israeli aggression. Referring to the Israeli attacks as acts of terrorism,