2024-05-28 17:13:06 - Source: Ferrero

Ferrero Illuminates Dubai’s Sky to Unveil New Ice Cream Range in the UAE

UAE Consumers Can Indulge in Their Favourite Ferrero Chocolate – including Kinder Bueno, Kinder Bueno White, Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello – Now in Ice Cream

Dubai - Ferrero, one of the world’s largest sweet packaged food companies, just announced the launch of its new Ice Cream range in the UAE. To reveal its highly-anticipated Ice Cream range launch – which includes flavours such as Kinder Bueno, Kinder Bueno White, Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello – Ferrero hosted a dazzling all-white party at Feb 30, lighting up the sky of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, an emblem of innovation. For the unveiling of the new line, guests were treated to a mesmerizing light drone show which depicted beloved Ferrero chocolate turning into ice cream amidst Dubai’s iconic night sky.

The star-studded event drew an illustrious guest list, featuring esteemed dignitaries from the ministry of economy, alongside prominent figures from the worlds of business, entertainment, and media. The highly-anticipated launch introduces iconic chocolate favourites now in ice cream, offering consumers an indulgent product experience synonymous with Ferrero's unmatched quality and superior taste.

“We are thrilled to introduce Ferrero's first-ever ice cream offerings to our discerning UAE consumers”, said Mauro De Felip, the Managing Director of Ferrero Gulf. “Ferrero has more than 70 years of chocolate confectionary experience. By entering the Ice Cream category in the Emirates, our aim is to

encourage special moments of indulgence amongst our UAE audiences and further cement our unwavering commitment to consistent quality and flavour excellence.”

De Felip added, “Thanks to our new Ice Cream range, our consumers can enjoy their beloved Ferrero flavours in Ice Cream format, all year around, especially in the warmer months we’re leading up to!”

The Group’s foray into the ice cream market represents a continuation of its legacy of innovation. Ferrero product developers have been working on ice cream recipes for a long time, offering years of creativity, craftmanship, tasting and testing by a truly dedicated and inspirational team.

Ferrero’s premium Ice Cream Sticks – which include Ferrero Rocher Ice Cream and Raffaello Ice Cream – are inspired by the unique Ferrero specialties with a round shape, quality ingredients and multi-texture taste that is delicious and refined.

Its Kinder Bueno Cones – which include Kinder Bueno and Kinder Bueno White – combine the taste of chocolate’s taste with the refreshing experience of multitexture ice cream.